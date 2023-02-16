2023 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – Why should you buy?

In an effort to regenerate interest among car buyers in the country, Maruti Suzuki India has launched the updated Ciaz in the country. The updated model is equipped with more safety features and is now available in dual-tone colour options.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the updated 2023 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

What’s good about it?

The standard safety feature list in the Ciaz now includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist, in addition to existing features such as dual airbags, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors. Moreover, the top-spec Alpha variant is now available in dual-tone colour options which include Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with a black roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey with a black roof, and Dignity Brown with a black roof. Depending on the variant, the monotone colour options include Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Dignity Red, Dignity Brown, Midnight Black, Grandeur Gray, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White.

What is not so good?

The upgraded version has received mild upgrades and more feature additions could have further strengthened its foothold in the country.

Specifications

Petrol

1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid – 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm.

Five-speed manual transmission (20.65kmpl) and four-speed torque converter automatic (20.04kmpl)

Did you know?

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available across the premium Nexa outlets in the country and is equipped with over 20 safety features.