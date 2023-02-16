Over 1 lakh open bookings for Kia cars as of December 2022

- 43,000 open bookings for Carens

- Also announced a price hike of up to Rs 50,000

Debuted in 2019, the South Korean carmaker, Kia, has been playing its cards pretty well in the Indian market. The brand has managed to achieve the milestone of selling over 6.50 lakh units in less than four years. Currently, Kia has the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, and EV6 in its fleet. Now, as per the reports, the brand has over 1 lakh open bookings as of December 2022.

Leading the pack is the Kia Carens with 43,000 units, followed by Sonet with 37,000 units yet to be delivered to their respective owners. The Seltos, on the other hand, accounts for 25,000 units that are yet to be manufactured by the automaker.

To reduce the increasing waiting period, Kia India plans to ramp up production at its plant in Anantapura. Moreover, the carmaker has also revealed the next-generation Carnival, known as the Kia KA4 at the conducted Auto Expo 2023.

Recently, Kia has also announced a price hike of up to Rs 50,000 due to the introduction of RDE-compliant engines. This hike will be effective from 1 March 2023.