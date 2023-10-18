Maruti Suzuki surpasses 10 lakh automatic cars sale milestone

16 models get automatic variants

1 lakh automatic units sold in FY2023-24

Maruti Suzuki achieved yet another milestone by surpassing the 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone in India. Currently, the Indian automaker has 16 models with automatic gearbox options on sale in the country.

At present, Maruti Suzuki offers four types of automatic transmission options – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), four-speed automatic transmission, six-speed automatic transmission, and an e-CVT unit. As per the brand, 65 per cent of the automatic vehicles sold by the manufacturer are equipped with AGS transmission options. Meanwhile, the automatic transmission models account for 27 per cent of the brand’s total automatic sales.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are passionate about providing our customers with the best driving experience. We have made it our mission to spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23- 24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”