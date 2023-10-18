CarWale
    Hyundai Aura waiting period goes up in October 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Aura waiting period goes up in October 2023
    • The Aura received a price hike earlier this month
    • Offered with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Multiple Hyundai cars currently sold in India command a long waiting period. We have already detailed the timelines of a few models like the Alcazar, Exter, Venue, Grand i10 Nios, and the Verna. Let us now take a closer look at the waiting period for the Aura.

    In October 2023, the Hyundai Aura witnessed the highest waiting period of up to 30 weeks, which is applicable to the E petrol variant. Next in line is the SX(O) petrol variant, with a wait timeline of up to 26 weeks. All other variants in the petrol range command a wait of up to 18 weeks.

    On the other hand, the waiting period for the Aura in the CNG iteration ranges from six to eight weeks. In other news, Hyundai increased the prices of the Aura line-up by up to Rs. 11,200. At the same time, the sub-four-metre sedan, which rivals the likes of the Maruti Dzire, attracts discounts of up to Rs. 33,000.

