    Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 breaks cover

    Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 breaks cover
    • 44kWh LFP battery with 320kms of claimed range 
    • 100kW of fast charging support

    Citroen has revealed the fourth generation of the C3 in an all-electric avatar. Called the e-C3, this is the European-spec model and gets a newer platform, striking design, bigger battery, and an improved claimed range with fast charging capacity.

    Citroen Right Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen e-C3 is based on the new Smart Car Platform from Stellantis and adopts a modern design direction as well. In terms of dimensions, the crossover-like stance is 19mm longer and 6mm wider than before and the ground clearance is up by almost 30mm. Seen in the pictures are an all-new headlamp setup, Citroen’s new logo upfront on the absent grille, and a butcher SUV-like stance.

    Citroen Right Rear Three Quarter

    The profile gets a proper boxy setup with a special highlight seen on the C-pillar where there’s an illuminated strip indicating different charging modes. The sleekness continues at the back, with small boxy tail lamps connected across the tailgate with a black strip. The bumper also gets faux skid plates while the floating roof effects stand out with funky body colour options.

    Citroen Dashboard

    On the inside, there’s a minimalistic approach with a very sleek driver’s display setback into the dashboard. The new two-spoke steering wheel design also looks modern and has many buttons on it. The French carmaker claims that the cabin is more spacious and practical than before. Features include LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, HUD, and cruise control as standard while higher grades get 17-inch alloy wheels, two-tone exterior paint, auto wipers, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and more.

    Citroen Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of the electric powertrain, the 44kWh Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack is good enough for 320km of electric range (under WLTP). It powers a front-axle mounted motor generating 113bhp which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of 11 seconds. The battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes using a 100kW fast charging support.

    Citroen Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 is a lot different than the eC3 we have in India.

