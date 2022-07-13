CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz India retails 7,573 cars in first-half of 2022

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz India retails 7,573 cars in first-half of 2022

    - Registered highest-ever second-quarter results to date

    - Holds over 6,000 confirmed orders as of June 2022

    Mercedes-Benz India delivered 7,573 units between January and June this year, as compared to 4,857 units in the same period last year, thus recording a 56 per cent increase in its first-half sales in 2022. It also witnessed the highest second-quarter deliveries of 3,551 cars to date with 113.5 per cent sales growth, as against the Q2 in the previous year.

    The new C-Class, E-Class, and the flagship S-Class along with the GLA, GLC, and GLE, mainly contributed to Mercedes-Benz India sales. The E-Class was the highest-selling model for the firm, and GLC continued to be the best-selling SUV, followed by the GLA.

    Furthermore, the automaker continues to witness strong demand for the S-Class Maybach, GLS, and high-performance AMG models. It also claims to have a confirmed order bank of over 6,000 units as of June 2022.

    Besides this, the A-Class Limousine, C-Class, E-Class, and the flagship S-Class have a waiting period of up to three months, while the waiting time for the S-Class Maybach S580 extends up to five months. On the other hand, the waiting periods for the SUVs are as follows: the GLC for up to two months, four months for the GLE, up to five months for GLA, and the GLS has the longest waiting time of up to 11 months.

    “Our highest ever Q2 is a result of the positive customer sentiments, a young product portfolio across segments and successful roll-out of Retail of the Future. This sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply-side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

    He further added, “Q3 will be highly exciting as we line up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark.”

