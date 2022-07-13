CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India has unveiled its second SUV for 2022. It’s the new generation Tucson that receives thoroughly updated exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, new features, and ADAS features. Further, Hyundai claims that the new Tucson gets 29 first and best-in-segment features. 

    Starting with the design, the new Tucson adopts the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The new elements are visible in the form of a new bigger front grille that also gets integrated LED DRLs. The SUV now gets vertically bumper-mounted LED headlamps and a silver skid plate at the bottom. On the sides, the alloy wheels receive a fresh design while the rear looks striking with the wide split tail lamps that are adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. Further, the number plate recess has been repositioned from the bumper and is now placed on the boot. 

    Inside, the cabin is revamped and gets loaded with Hyundai’s latest features that include a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a four-spoke steering wheel. As for convenience, the SUV offers ventilated and heated seats in the front, while the rear gets reclining seats. Additionally, it also gets Hyundai Bluelink with over 60 connected car features. In a first for any Hyundai model, the Tucson debuts touch-based controls for the HVAC system. Also, the leatherette upholstery is new and the conventional gear lever stalk has been replaced by a smaller toggle switch.

    As for safety, the Tucson features Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability. Other standard advanced safety features include six airbags, ESP, hill descent control, hill assist control, and all disc brakes. 

    The new Tucson will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm. 

    When launched in the coming month, the new Hyundai Tucson will be a strong contender to the likes of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan

    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 28.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 26.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 28.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 25.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 27.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 26.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 25.07 Lakh

