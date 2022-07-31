CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS to be offered only with Signature trim of Tucson

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    314 Views
    Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS to be offered only with Signature trim of Tucson

    -First Hyundai to get ADAS 

    -20 features on offer 

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be the first car from the automaker in India to offer ADAS in the country. Dubbed Hyundai Smart Sense, it has over 20 features and is a level-2 ADAS and will only be offered with the Signature trim of the SUV. The Platinum trim gets a blind spot monitor and surround view monitor only. 

    You get cameras and radar-based technology which offers 19 assistance features along the lines of the driving safety functions, driving convenience functions and parking safety functions. The list includes forward collision functions, lane keep functions, driver attention and even high beam assist. 

    Given how Hyundai is with features, we expect that some of these function will arrive in the more affordable Hyundai cars over the next few years. 

    The Hyundai Tucson now joins the likes of Honda City e:HEV, MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700 in this part of the market in offering ADAS functions in their vehicles. Of these the Astor was the first to offer level 2 functions when it was launched in 2021. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jehan Daruvala has tough weekend in Hungary
     Next 
    Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Tucson Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7285 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 28.66 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 26.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 28.15 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 25.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 27.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 26.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 25.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7285 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS to be offered only with Signature trim of Tucson