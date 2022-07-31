Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS to be offered only with Signature trim of Tucson

-First Hyundai to get ADAS

-20 features on offer

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be the first car from the automaker in India to offer ADAS in the country. Dubbed Hyundai Smart Sense, it has over 20 features and is a level-2 ADAS and will only be offered with the Signature trim of the SUV. The Platinum trim gets a blind spot monitor and surround view monitor only.

You get cameras and radar-based technology which offers 19 assistance features along the lines of the driving safety functions, driving convenience functions and parking safety functions. The list includes forward collision functions, lane keep functions, driver attention and even high beam assist.

Given how Hyundai is with features, we expect that some of these function will arrive in the more affordable Hyundai cars over the next few years.

The Hyundai Tucson now joins the likes of Honda City e:HEV, MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700 in this part of the market in offering ADAS functions in their vehicles. Of these the Astor was the first to offer level 2 functions when it was launched in 2021.