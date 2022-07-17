CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Hyundai Tucson unveiled, Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variant launched, Maruti Grand Vitara teased

    Nikhil Puthran

    In the week gone by, we had come across teasers for upcoming new car models in the country. Additionally, we witnessed the unveiling of a new premium SUV along with the launch of a new variant of a popular-selling compact SUV. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week. 

    New Kia Seltos facelift spied in India again; front design leaked

    The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift was spied testing on Indian roads ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. The new model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the current version. Mechanically, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing engine options. 

    2022 Audi A8L launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.29 crore

    German automaker, Audi has launched the A8L facelift with fresh styling and new features. The premium sedan is available in two variant options – Celebration Edition and Technology. Bookings for the new model had commenced in May 2022 against a token amount of 10 lakh. Interestingly, the Audi exclusive customisation option includes 55 exterior colours, eight interior colours, and seven wooden inlays. The A8L Celebration Edition is available in a five-seat configuration, while the A8L Technology is available in both four and five-seat configurations.

    Top cars launched in India in June 2022

    Back in June, we witnessed a series of news car launches in the country. The list includes the Kia EV6, Volkswagen Virtus, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Hyundai Venue, BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Discounts of over Rs 40,000 on Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in July 2022

    In an effort to boost sales in July, Tata Motors announced a wide range of discounts on some of its models, such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange discounts, and corporate benefits.

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa releases new teaser for Grand Vitara; Global debut on 20 July

    Maruti Suzuki had released a series of teasers for the Grand Vitara ahead of its official unveiling in the country on 20 July. The upcoming model will be sold via the company’s premium Nexa dealerships. Mechanically, the vehicle will be available in both strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options. 

    Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max prices hiked by up to Rs 60,000

    Tata Motors had recently hiked prices across its passenger vehicle segment by up to 0.55 per cent. The price revision affects the electric segment as well. Depending on the variant, the Nexon EV Max is now pricier by up to Rs 60,000, while the standard Nexon EV prices have been hiked by up to Rs 20,000.

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.86 lakh

    The Magnite has been a game-changing product for Nissan in India. In an effort to boost sales, the company has introduced the Magnite Red Edition with distinctive cosmetic and feature upgrades. It is available in three variant options - Magnite XV MT Red Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT Red Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT Red Edition. 

    New-gen Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India

    Hyundai unveiled the new-generation Tucson in India with 29 first and best-in-segment features. The bookings for the feature-rich SUV will commence on 18 July, followed by the price announcement on 4 August. The SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm.

