New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India next week

- To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Offers Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability and six airbags

Hyundai recently unveiled and opened bookings for the new Tucson in India. The variant-wise prices will be announced on 4 August and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Interestingly, the new model will get 29 first and best-in-segment features. Hyundai claims that the new model has been created along the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

Visually, the fascia is highlighted by a dark parametric grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs. Additionally, it gets LED MFR headlamps and a new skid plate which highlights the SUV’s character. The aggressive styling elements can be seen on the sides as well, in the form of Z-shaped character lines, angular wheel arches, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section features connecting LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, an LED high-mount stop lamp, and concealed rear wiper with a washer.

As for the interior, the 2022 Tucson will get a premium black and light grey dual-tone theme and leather upholstery. The feature list includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment unit, a digital instrument cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and heated front seats, electric parking brake, rain sensing wipers, reclining rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Further, the vehicle will also get Bose premium sound eight-speaker system, wireless smartphone charger, and driver power seat with memory function. The digital cluster displays personalised themes, turn-by-turn navigation, and front and rear parking sensor display.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine produces 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm. The diesel engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The safety feature list includes six airbags, Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability, hill assist control, ESP, hill descent control, and all-disc brakes.