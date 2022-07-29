CarWale
    Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift spied testing

    Desirazu Venkat

    Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift spied testing

    -Will be the fourth generation of the hatchback 

    -Expected to introduce hybrid powertrain option for the first time 

    The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been spied testing in Europe ahead of its arrival in 2023. This will be the hatchback's fourth generation, and the pictures indicate an evolutionary design. 

    The face and design for the tail lamps are expected to be completely new, while the pillar-mounted rear door handles have given way to conventional handles on the doors. The test vehicle is also sporting wheels from the second-generation Swift, which could be a sign of the return of that wheel design. What’s not changed, though, is the silhouette of the car with thick D-pillars and a wide rear end. Sources suggest that this new-generation Swift will get features like a head-up display, 360-degree camera and connected car technology. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s trusted 1.2-litre Dualjet VVT engine is expected to continue duty in most markets, while a turbo-hybrid package is expected to make a debut in Europe. In most markets, the standard transmission is a five-speed manual/five-speed AMT, while some markets will also get a CVT option. 

    The Swift has been Maruti Suzuki’s most popular and successful car since its launch in 2005 and remains at the top of the sales chart nearly 17 years and two generations later. It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tigor, Renault Triber and the Maruti Ignis.   

    Pictures: Which Car Australia

