New Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings to commence this weekend

- Deliveries to begin from 26 September

- Powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options

Mahindra recently announced prices for the manual and automatic variants of the Scorpio-N. The bookings for upcoming Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11 am onwards. Interested customers can book the vehicle at the Mahindra dealership or on the official website. Post booking confirmation, the company will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour, if they wish to. Mahindra will commence its deliveries on 26 September.

The manual and automatic transmission variants are available at introductory starting prices of Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The automatic variant attracts a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over the manual transmission option. Further, the Scorpio-N Z4 petrol/diesel guise gets new feature upgrades like ESC with traction control, vehicle dynamic control, hill hold control, and hill descent control. Further, the Z8 petrol/diesel and Z8L petrol/diesel options get 18-inch alloy wheels. It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option. Both the engines are available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Moreover, the 4WD option is available across three diesel variants: Z4, Z8, and Z8L. Additionally, the six-seat option attracts a premium of Rs 20,000 over the seven-seat version.