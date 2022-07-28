CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings to commence this weekend

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,300 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings to commence this weekend

    - Deliveries to begin from 26 September

    - Powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options

    Mahindra recently announced prices for the manual and automatic variants of the Scorpio-N. The bookings for upcoming Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11 am onwards. Interested customers can book the vehicle at the Mahindra dealership or on the official website. Post booking confirmation, the company will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour, if they wish to. Mahindra will commence its deliveries on 26 September. 

    The manual and automatic transmission variants are available at introductory starting prices of Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The automatic variant attracts a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over the manual transmission option. Further, the Scorpio-N Z4 petrol/diesel guise gets new feature upgrades like ESC with traction control, vehicle dynamic control, hill hold control, and hill descent control. Further, the Z8 petrol/diesel and Z8L petrol/diesel options get 18-inch alloy wheels. It is worth noting that the introductory prices are applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings. 

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine option. Both the engines are available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Moreover, the 4WD option is available across three diesel variants: Z4, Z8, and Z8L. Additionally, the six-seat option attracts a premium of Rs 20,000 over the seven-seat version. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India next week
     Next 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant prices start at Rs 8.45 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5478 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5478 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings to commence this weekend