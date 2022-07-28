Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant prices start at Rs 8.45 lakh

- The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant was recently leaked on the web

- Hyundai is yet to officially introduce the top-spec CNG variant of the model

Earlier this week, leaked data shared on the web revealed that Hyundai is working on a new top-spec variant of the CNG-powered Grand i10 Nios. We can now confirm that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG will be launched at a price tag of Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Asta CNG variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant, which is positioned above the Sportz variant in the CNG range, will come equipped with features such as projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, wireless charging, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cooled glove-box, and adjustable head-rests for the second row.