Hyundai Tucson arrives at dealerships ahead of launch on 10 August

-Will be offered with both petrol and diesel power

-New flagship SUV for the Hyundai range

Ahead of its launch on 10 August, the Hyundai Tucson has been spotted arriving at dealerships. This is a new generation of Hyundai’s flagship SUV and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power in two trims - Platinum and Signature.

We have looked at the car in detail and decoded the variant-wise options, and at the same time, Hyundai has also opened bookings for the SUV and will retail it from its 150 Signature showrooms that also sell the Alcazar and i20 N.

We expect that Hyundai will price the Tucson in the range of Rs 26 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and it will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Source