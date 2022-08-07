New 2023 BMW 7 Series spied testing in India

-Next-generation of BMW’s flagship sedan

- Will be offered with both petrol and diesel power

BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series, has entered a new generation this year, and this car has been spotted testing in India ahead of a possible debut in the country in early 2023. The overall shape of the car is evolutionary but with new design elements like the wheels, light package and the massive kidney grille. We have looked at the new 7 Series in detail since it was unveiled.

Inside, the 7 Series gets a familiar cabin and layout for all the elements. The updated feature list includes a roof-mounted screen for the second row serving as a display for the infotainment system. The vehicle also gets new safety and driver assistance features.

It is expected to be offered in India with petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options, as is the case with the current vehicle. We also expect that BMW will bring the i7 to rival the soon-to-be-launched EQS (24 August, 2022).

Source