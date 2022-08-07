CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New 2023 BMW 7 Series spied testing in India

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    225 Views
    New 2023 BMW 7 Series spied testing in India

    -Next-generation of BMW’s flagship sedan 

    - Will be offered with both petrol and diesel power 

    BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series, has entered a new generation this year, and this car has been spotted testing in India ahead of a possible debut in the country in early 2023. The overall shape of the car is evolutionary but with new design elements like the wheels, light package and the massive kidney grille. We have looked at the new 7 Series in detail since it was unveiled. 

    Inside, the 7 Series gets a familiar cabin and layout for all the elements. The updated feature list includes a roof-mounted screen for the second row serving as a display for the infotainment system. The vehicle also gets new safety and driver assistance features. 

    It is expected to be offered in India with petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options, as is the case with the current vehicle. We also expect that BMW will bring the i7 to rival the soon-to-be-launched EQS (24 August, 2022). 

    Source

    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.42 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio N: Beyond the hype
     Next 
    Hyundai Tucson arrives at dealerships ahead of launch on 10 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2336 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.71 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.65 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.72 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.61 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.73 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.65 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.57 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2336 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New 2023 BMW 7 Series spied testing in India