    Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso, and other models in August 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    9,185 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso, and other models in August 2022

    Maruti Suzuki dealerships, including the Arena and Nexa chains, are offering discounts on select products in their model range in August 2022. These discounts are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    Arena

    Select variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Swift is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Wagon R include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto is offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga, Brezza, or any CNG variants in the product range.

    Nexa

    Under the Nexa range, select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 28,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Baleno and XL6. The aforementioned offers vary with each dealership and state, hence we suggest that you check with your local dealership for the same.

    Ceat EnergyDrive tyres introduced as India's first four-wheeler EV specific tyre

