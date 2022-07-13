CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teased again; gets LED headlamps

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara teased again; gets LED headlamps

    - The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be unveiled next week

    - The model will be offered in two variants

    Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Grand Vitara mid-size SUV that is set to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor upon launch later this year.

    As seen in the new teaser, the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara will get LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS, with a design similar to that of the Baleno. The model will also receive a grille with a single slat finished in a shade of silver. Also on offer will be a sculpted hood, body-coloured ORVMs, and silver roof rails.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View

    Previous teasers of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have revealed a few key details such as the overall silhouette, the tail light design, LED fog lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and new alloy wheels. We expect the model to get additional features in the form of a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, HUD, automatic climate control, TPMS, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Powertrain options on the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could include 1.5-litre petrol engines with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. Transmission options could include manual as well as automatic units, while an AWD unit on higher variants cannot be ruled out either.

