Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.86 lakh

- The new Magnite Red Edition is offered in three variants

- It is based on the XV variant

Nissan India has launched the Magnite Red Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is based on the XV variant of the sub-four metre SUV and will be offered with both 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol motors.

The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition is offered in three variants including Magnite XV MT, XV Turbo MT, and XV Turbo CVT. Colour options on the new version will be limited to two mono-tone paintjobs such as Onyx Black and Storm White.

The 2022 Nissan Magnite Red Edition features red accents on multiple parts such as the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches, and body side cladding. Also on offer is a boot lid garnish, Red Edition body graphics, red brake calipers, and Red Edition badging on the front fenders.

Inside, the new Nissan Magnite Red Edition comes equipped with a red-themed dashboard, red accent on the gear lever surround and door arm-rest, ambient lighting, wireless charging, LED scuff plates, and an air purifier. A few other notable features of the model include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, rear-view camera, push-button start-stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist.

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition is offered with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine as well as the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Magnite last year and our review is live on the website.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Nissan Magnite Red edition:

Magnite Red Edition XV MT: Rs 7.86 lakh

Magnite Red Edition XV Turbo MT: Rs 9.24 lakh

Magnite Red Edition XV Turbo CVT: Rs 10 lakh