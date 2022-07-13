CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.86 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    228 Views
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.86 lakh

    - The new Magnite Red Edition is offered in three variants

    - It is based on the XV variant 

    Nissan India has launched the Magnite Red Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is based on the XV variant of the sub-four metre SUV and will be offered with both 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol motors.

    The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition is offered in three variants including Magnite XV MT, XV Turbo MT, and XV Turbo CVT. Colour options on the new version will be limited to two mono-tone paintjobs such as Onyx Black and Storm White.

    The 2022 Nissan Magnite Red Edition features red accents on multiple parts such as the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches, and body side cladding. Also on offer is a boot lid garnish, Red Edition body graphics, red brake calipers, and Red Edition badging on the front fenders.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    Inside, the new Nissan Magnite Red Edition comes equipped with a red-themed dashboard, red accent on the gear lever surround and door arm-rest, ambient lighting, wireless charging, LED scuff plates, and an air purifier. A few other notable features of the model include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, rear-view camera, push-button start-stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist.

    Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition is offered with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine as well as the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Magnite last year and our review is live on the website.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Nissan Magnite Red edition:

    Magnite Red Edition XV MT: Rs 7.86 lakh

    Magnite Red Edition XV Turbo MT: Rs 9.24 lakh

    Magnite Red Edition XV Turbo CVT: Rs 10 lakh

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback facelift prototypes spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.86 lakh