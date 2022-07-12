India-bound Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback facelift prototypes spied

Audi’s electric SUV twins, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback prototype models, wearing less than half-body camouflage, have been spotted in Austria. This mid-life facelift will put the e-tron SUVs in the range of other up-to-the-minute Audi vehicles, especially the Q4 e-tron, in terms of design and interior. That said, the German luxury auto firm is likely to reveal the e-tron facelift sometime later in 2022.

The camouflage covering the fascia, fenders, lower part of the door panels, and the rear indicates the areas that might get significant changes. First up, Audi is most likely to re-style the headlamps and daytime driving lights, while the taillamps are also expected to follow the suit with a fresh design. Going by the spy photos, the Audi signature grille (blanked-off in this case) will most probably get a new look too.

Besides this, the air curtain in the front bumper is taller than the current e-tron and the front wheel arches also house air curtains for improved airflow, called flow-through wheel arch trim. And Audi could offer a range of new alloy wheels in different sizes. Meanwhile, the lower part of door panels may come with redesigned decorative trim.

Inside, the e-tron might boast a futuristic and uncluttered design, drawing inspiration from the Q4 e-tron. It is also expected to get a mildly updated driver display and infotainment touchscreen with the latest iteration of the MMI system, premium upholstery made from sustainable and recycled materials, and perhaps a new steering wheel.

Currently, the e-tron range is powered by two battery packs: 95kWh and 71kWh with a WLTP-certified travel range of 359-484km and 264-379km, respectively. Interestingly, Audi rolled out a software update for the e-tron models, adding 20km to the travel range. The upcoming e-tron facelift models are reportedly set to get tweaked battery packs, more efficient electric motors, and updated system software for enhanced travel range.