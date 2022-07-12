CarWale
    2022 Audi A8L launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.29 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2022 Audi A8L launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.29 crore

    - The new Audi A8L facelift is available in a single variant

    - Bookings for the model are open for Rs 10 lakh

    The facelifted Audi A8L has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the updated luxury sedan commenced in May this year for an amount of Rs 10 lakh, while the model began arriving at dealerships last month.

    Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the 2022 Audi A8L include a new grille with chrome inserts and a chrome surround, tweaked front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts, LED headlamps, front-door mounted ORVMs, new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, refreshed LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    Audi A8 L Dashboard

    The interiors of the Audi A8L facelift come equipped with a dual-tone black and brown interior theme, a fully-digital instrument console (also known as Virtual Cockpit in Audi terminology), dual touchscreen systems (one each for the infotainment unit and AC controls), four-zone climate control, a centre console that stretches to the second row, an electric sunroof, relaxation package, and two 10.1-inch screens for the second-row occupants.

    Propelling the new Audi A8L is a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine in the 55 TFSI guise that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Rivals to the updated A8L include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Audi A8L:

    Audi A8 L Celebration Edition - Rs 1.29 crore

    Audi A8 L Technology Edition - Rs 1.57 crore

    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior design teased

