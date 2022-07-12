2022 Audi A8L launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.29 crore

- The new Audi A8L facelift is available in a single variant

- Bookings for the model are open for Rs 10 lakh

The facelifted Audi A8L has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the updated luxury sedan commenced in May this year for an amount of Rs 10 lakh, while the model began arriving at dealerships last month.

Exterior highlights of the 2022 Audi A8L include a new grille with chrome inserts and a chrome surround, tweaked front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts, LED headlamps, front-door mounted ORVMs, new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, refreshed LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

The interiors of the Audi A8L facelift come equipped with a dual-tone black and brown interior theme, a fully-digital instrument console (also known as Virtual Cockpit in Audi terminology), dual touchscreen systems (one each for the infotainment unit and AC controls), four-zone climate control, a centre console that stretches to the second row, an electric sunroof, relaxation package, and two 10.1-inch screens for the second-row occupants.

Propelling the new Audi A8L is a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine in the 55 TFSI guise that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Rivals to the updated A8L include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Audi A8L:

Audi A8 L Celebration Edition - Rs 1.29 crore

Audi A8 L Technology Edition - Rs 1.57 crore