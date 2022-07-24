Weekly news round-up: New Maruti S-Presso launched, Citroen C3 prices revealed, Maruti Grand Vitara unveiled

In the week gone by, we witnessed a series of new car launches and a new product unveil. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month

Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the new Tucson against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV is due for launch in India in the first week of August. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel unit generates 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.25 lakh

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been introduced in India with new features and is powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.0-litre petrol engine with start-stop technology. The hatchback does not get any significant cosmetic upgrades as compared to the outgoing model and is available in four variant options: Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The AGS (also known as AMT) option is limited to VXi and VXI+ variants.

New Citroen C3 launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.71 lakh

The French automaker, Citroen has introduced its second product for the Indian market, the C3 at a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh. The vehicle is available in two variant options – Live and Feel. Further, the Feel variant is available with Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack options. Moreover, the company offers three packs with 56 customisation options. Under the hood, the vehicle gets two engine options – PureTech 82 and PureTech 110.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara in India last week. This SUV is based on the same platform that underpins the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Mechanically, the Grand Vitara will share the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. The new model will be sold via the premium Nexa dealerships and the pre-bookings have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. At the time of launch, the SUV will be available in six variant options.

BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 67.50 lakh

The German luxury automaker, BMW has launched the 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition in India at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited edition model is based on the top-spec 5 Series 530i M Sport variant. The vehicle is powered by a 1,998cc, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol engine which generates 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

New Mahindra Scorpio-N AT and 4x4 variant prices start at Rs 15.45 lakh

Popular Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has announced prices for the automatic and 4WD variants of the Scorpio-N. The automatic option is available across these variants: Z4 petrol/diesel, Z6 diesel, Z8 petrol/diesel, and Z8L petrol/diesel. Further, the 4WD option is available in three diesel variants: Z4, Z8, and Z8L.