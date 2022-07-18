CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.25 lakh

    Jay Shah

    2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.25 lakh

    - Powered by the K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

    - Higher variants get electrically-adjustable ORVMs and an air purifier

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 iteration of the S-Presso in the country at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across five variants, the S-Presso now gets new features and is powered by the K10C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. 

    With the model year update, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.0-litre petrol engine. The motor has an output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. With the inclusion of idle start/stop technology, the carmaker claims an increased fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for the AMT versions and up to 24.76kmpl for the manual variants.

    In terms of features, the higher VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variants are now equipped with an air purifier, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, reverse parking sensors, and an electronic stability program with hill-hold assist for all AMT variants. 

    Introducing the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The S-Presso with its bold SUV-ish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency, and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std. MT – Rs 4.25 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi MT – Rs 4.95 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi MT – Rs 5.15 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi+ MT – Rs 5.49 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi (O) AGS – Rs 5.65 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi+ (O) AGS – Rs 5.99 lakh

    Is this the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto?

