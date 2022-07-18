Hyundai to launch performance-focused Ioniq 5 N next year

- The Korean brand aims to become one of the leaders in the zero-emissions future

- The Ioniq 5 N will hit the global markets in 2023

Hyundai’s high-performance N sub-brand has announced more details on its electrification vision for the future. The recently unveiled N22e and N Vision 74 are the two ‘rolling lab’ concepts that Hyundai is banking on to become one of the leaders in the zero-emissions future.

Both RN22e and N Vision 74 will continue to be tested by Hyundai’s engineers, so future N road cars can be equipped with their technologies. Two years ago, Hyundai introduced the electrified RM20e Racing Midship sports car. Within the RM series, RM20e was the first high-performance BEV and for the first time, Hyundai was able to apply the potential of zero-emissions powertrains to its high-performance cars.

Hyundai N has revealed that the sub-brand will stay true to its philosophy in the era of electrification. It is expected that their first electric N car, the Ioniq 5 N will hit the global markets in 2023. More details about the first EV N will be unveiled later.

“These rolling lab projects are great assets to prepare the N’s electrification vision turning into reality, the IONIQ 5 N next year,’’ said Till Wartenberg, Vice President, N Brand Management & Motorsport, Hyundai Motor Company.