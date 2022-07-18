CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai to launch performance-focused Ioniq 5 N next year

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    785 Views
    Hyundai to launch performance-focused Ioniq 5 N next year

    - The Korean brand aims to become one of the leaders in the zero-emissions future

    - The Ioniq 5 N will hit the global markets in 2023

    Hyundai’s high-performance N sub-brand has announced more details on its electrification vision for the future. The recently unveiled N22e and N Vision 74 are the two ‘rolling lab’ concepts that Hyundai is banking on to become one of the leaders in the zero-emissions future. 

    Both RN22e and N Vision 74 will continue to be tested by Hyundai’s engineers, so future N road cars can be equipped with their technologies. Two years ago, Hyundai introduced the electrified RM20e Racing Midship sports car. Within the RM series, RM20e was the first high-performance BEV and for the first time, Hyundai was able to apply the potential of zero-emissions powertrains to its high-performance cars.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai N has revealed that the sub-brand will stay true to its philosophy in the era of electrification. It is expected that their first electric N car, the Ioniq 5 N will hit the global markets in 2023. More details about the first EV N will be unveiled later.

    “These rolling lab projects are great assets to prepare the N’s electrification vision turning into reality, the IONIQ 5 N next year,’’ said Till Wartenberg, Vice President, N Brand Management & Motorsport, Hyundai Motor Company.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda updates its Karoq SUV
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.25 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7213 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7213 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai to launch performance-focused Ioniq 5 N next year