    Skoda updates its Karoq SUV

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - New 8-inch digital display fitted as standard to all models

    - The Karoq range now consists of three trim grades and five engine options

    Skoda has introduced a number of key specification and trim updates to the Karoq following the introduction of a facelifted model earlier this year. Positioned between the Kamiq and the Kodiaq, the 2023 model year Karoq gets new trim grades and features.

    The biggest update is the introduction of a new 8-inch digital display that replaces analogue dials across all trim levels. The new display offers drivers the option of three layouts – tachometer, rev counter and digital with the ambient lighting colour reflected in the display and side sections.

    Skoda has also updated its range of option packages. A new Travel Assist Package Plus, which includes adaptive cruise control, front assist with emergency braking, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, lane assist and traffic jam assist, as well as USB-C port for rear view mirror, are available on the SportLine model for the first time. There’s also a Safety Package, which includes front and rear curtain side airbags and Crew Protect Assist, available for the first time.

    The updated Karoq is available with four engine options; three petrol and two diesel. The petrol range consists of a 1-litre TSI unit that develops 110bhp, a 1.5-litre TSI motor that produces 150bhp and a range-topping 2-litre TSI 190bhp DSG 4x4 engine. The diesel line-up features a 2-litre TDI with outputs of 116bhp and 150bhp. As with the petrol range, the higher power unit can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG. The diesel engine can also be specified with four-wheel-drive on SE L and SportLine trim levels.

