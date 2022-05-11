CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, and other models in May 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, and other models in May 2022

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts on the Arena range of models this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti S-Presso include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Dzire can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift and Alto are offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each.

    The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga or any CNG variants, irrespective of the model.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
