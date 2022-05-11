Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India, prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

- Tata Nexon EV Max available in two variants

- Powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 437km

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) has launched the Nexon EV Max in India, with prices starting at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux and two charger options - a 3.3kW unit and a 7.2kW fast charging unit. The Nexon EV Max will be sold alongside the regular Nexon EV.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack that produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return an ARAI-certified range of 437km on a single charge. It is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 140kmph. Also on offer is a 7.2kW fast charger that can charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon EV Max comes equipped with drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), multiple regen modes, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an illuminated gear dial on the centre console, TPMS, cruise control, an air purifier, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, and a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of the safety features, the Tata Nexon EV Max gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with i-VBAC, hill hold control, hill descent control, and disc brakes for all four wheels. Customers can choose from three colours including Intensi-Teal, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. Deliveries of the Nexon EV Max will commence with immediate effect.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon EV Max (ex-showroom, all India):

Nexon EV Max XZ+ (with 3.3kW charger): Rs 17.74 lakh

Nexon EV Max XZ+ (with 7.2kW fast AC charger): Rs 18.24 lakh

Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (with 3.3kW charger): Rs 18.74 lakh

Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (with 7.2kW fast AC charger): Rs 19.24 lakh