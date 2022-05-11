CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India, prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India, prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

    - Tata Nexon EV Max available in two variants

    - Powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 437km

    Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) has launched the Nexon EV Max in India, with prices starting at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux and two charger options - a 3.3kW unit and a 7.2kW fast charging unit. The Nexon EV Max will be sold alongside the regular Nexon EV.

    The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack that produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return an ARAI-certified range of 437km on a single charge. It is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 140kmph. Also on offer is a 7.2kW fast charger that can charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Left Side View

    In terms of features, the Tata Nexon EV Max comes equipped with drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport), multiple regen modes, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, an illuminated gear dial on the centre console, TPMS, cruise control, an air purifier, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, and a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

    In terms of the safety features, the Tata Nexon EV Max gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with i-VBAC, hill hold control, hill descent control, and disc brakes for all four wheels. Customers can choose from three colours including Intensi-Teal, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. Deliveries of the Nexon EV Max will commence with immediate effect.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon EV Max (ex-showroom, all India):

    Nexon EV Max XZ+ (with 3.3kW charger): Rs 17.74 lakh

    Nexon EV Max XZ+ (with 7.2kW fast AC charger): Rs 18.24 lakh

    Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (with 3.3kW charger): Rs 18.74 lakh

    Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux (with 7.2kW fast AC charger): Rs 19.24 lakh

    India gets its first organic waste-powered EV charging station in Mumbai

