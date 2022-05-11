India-bound new Land Rover Range Rover Sport unveiled

– Gets straight-six, PHEV, and V8 powertrain choices

– Pure-electric model to arrive in 2024

British luxury marque JaguarLand Rover has globally unveiled the all-new Range Rover Sport with a touch of electrification, new chassis, various tech, and a new eight-cylinder from Bavaria. The firm also promised an all-electric version of the sporty SUV in 2024, while a high-performance model is likely in the pipeline.

The Range Rover Sport utilises the new MLA-Flex architecture providing up to 35 per cent torsional stiffness over its predecessor. The chassis works in sync with an array of hi-tech systems controlled by the Integrated Chassis Control System. Meanwhile, Land Rover has lengthened the wheelbase of the new Sport by up to 75mm more than the previous model.

The new Range Rover Sport is a modern, sleek, and up-to-the-minute SUV when it comes to design. Be it the continuous beltline, a shoulder line that runs full-length of the vehicle, or a swept-up sill line, the SUV carries the unmistakable Range Rover profile. Besides this, the Sport distinguishes itself with the gently sloping coupe-like roofline from the full-blown Range Rover.

The slim digital LED headlamps, newly designed front and rear bumpers, short front overhang, rear lights with surface LED technology, wrap-around black trim at the back, and the longest spoiler fitted to a Range Rover to date are the key exterior highlights of the Range Rover Sport.

The extensively overhauled interior of the new Sport is a step forward over the previous generation model. The flagship Range Rover-inspired cockpit of the Sport showcases a sense of individuality with its floating centre console that rises towards the dashboard and the new steering wheel. The dashboard houses a 13.7-inch driver display and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro central infotainment hub.

Regarding the sustainability aspect, the Range Rover Sport features PU Ultrafabrics upholstery. However, customers can choose from different kinds of luxurious leather options: grained, Windsor, and semi-aniline. Furthermore, the interior gets moonlight chrome finishers.

Land Rover has outfitted the new offering with an ocean of features, such as adaptive dynamics 2, dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs and twin-valve adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering with up to 7.3 degrees turning angle, e-active differential, Terrain Response 2, dynamic response pro, and new adaptive off-road cruise control.

It also comes equipped with a 29-speaker 1,430-watt Meridian surround sound system, new-gen active noise cancellation achieved with built-in speakers in the headrests, ClearSight inside the rearview camera, flush door handles, a 15W wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, and ADAS. Meanwhile, Land Rover offers a variety of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine options alongside two plug-in hybrid and a 4.4-litre V8 powertrains. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

This new Range Rover Sport is already listed on the Land Rover India website with SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition trims.