CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound new Land Rover Range Rover Sport unveiled

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    589 Views
    India-bound new Land Rover Range Rover Sport unveiled

    – Gets straight-six, PHEV, and V8 powertrain choices

    – Pure-electric model to arrive in 2024

    British luxury marque JaguarLand Rover has globally unveiled the all-new Range Rover Sport with a touch of electrification, new chassis, various tech, and a new eight-cylinder from Bavaria. The firm also promised an all-electric version of the sporty SUV in 2024, while a high-performance model is likely in the pipeline.

    Front View

    The Range Rover Sport utilises the new MLA-Flex architecture providing up to 35 per cent torsional stiffness over its predecessor. The chassis works in sync with an array of hi-tech systems controlled by the Integrated Chassis Control System. Meanwhile, Land Rover has lengthened the wheelbase of the new Sport by up to 75mm more than the previous model.

    Right Side View

    The new Range Rover Sport is a modern, sleek, and up-to-the-minute SUV when it comes to design. Be it the continuous beltline, a shoulder line that runs full-length of the vehicle, or a swept-up sill line, the SUV carries the unmistakable Range Rover profile. Besides this, the Sport distinguishes itself with the gently sloping coupe-like roofline from the full-blown Range Rover.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The slim digital LED headlamps, newly designed front and rear bumpers, short front overhang, rear lights with surface LED technology, wrap-around black trim at the back, and the longest spoiler fitted to a Range Rover to date are the key exterior highlights of the Range Rover Sport.

    Wheel

    The extensively overhauled interior of the new Sport is a step forward over the previous generation model. The flagship Range Rover-inspired cockpit of the Sport showcases a sense of individuality with its floating centre console that rises towards the dashboard and the new steering wheel. The dashboard houses a 13.7-inch driver display and a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro central infotainment hub.

    Dashboard

    Regarding the sustainability aspect, the Range Rover Sport features PU Ultrafabrics upholstery. However, customers can choose from different kinds of luxurious leather options: grained, Windsor, and semi-aniline. Furthermore, the interior gets moonlight chrome finishers.

    Land Rover has outfitted the new offering with an ocean of features, such as adaptive dynamics 2, dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs and twin-valve adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering with up to 7.3 degrees turning angle, e-active differential, Terrain Response 2, dynamic response pro, and new adaptive off-road cruise control.

    Front Row Seats

    It also comes equipped with a 29-speaker 1,430-watt Meridian surround sound system, new-gen active noise cancellation achieved with built-in speakers in the headrests, ClearSight inside the rearview camera, flush door handles, a 15W wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, and ADAS. Meanwhile, Land Rover offers a variety of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine options alongside two plug-in hybrid and a 4.4-litre V8 powertrains. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

    This new Range Rover Sport is already listed on the Land Rover India website with SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition trims.

    Specifications of the new Range Rover Sport are as below
    Trims and displacementPower outputs0-100kmph/top speed
    D300 - 2,997cc, six-cylinder, diesel296hp/650Nm6.6 seconds/218kmph
    D350 - 2,997cc, six-cylinder, diesel345bhp/700Nm5.9 seconds/234kmph
    P400 - 2,996cc, six-cylinder, petrol395bhp/550Nm5.7 seconds/242kmph
    P440e PHEV - 2,996cc, six-cylinder, petrol434bhp/620Nm5.8 seconds/225kmph
    P510e PHEV - 2,996cc, six-cylinder, petrol503bhp/700Nm5.4 seconds/242kmph
    P530 - 4,395cc, V8, twin-turbo, petrol523bhp/750Nm4.5 seconds/250kmph
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 91.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with 2.2-litre diesel engine
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, and other models in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 86.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.16 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.16 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.06 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.18 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.01 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.11 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.02 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.03 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13669 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound new Land Rover Range Rover Sport unveiled