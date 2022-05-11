Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with 2.2-litre diesel engine

-Will be launched later this year

-20 years since the Scorpio was launched

A test vehicle of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has revealed that it will have the 130bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine that is used in the Thar. This engine produces 300Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

The picture indicates that this is a 2WD version of the car, and was captured while it was out for altitude testing. This is the first major indication that the Scorpio will share its powertrain with the Thar and as a part of this, we also expect the Scorpio to be offered with a petrol engine after a really long time.

The next-generation Scorpio has been spied in testing over the last few years and the images are indicative of an evolutionary design rather than an all-new shape. The biggest change is expected to be in the cabin where it might move upmarket, both in terms of quality and feature list.

