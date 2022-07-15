Discounts up to Rs 54,500 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R, and S-Cross in July 2022

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country, including the Arena and Nexa chains, are offering huge discounts on their models this month. These discounts are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The 1.0-litre variants of the Wagon R are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The 1.2-litre variants of the Wagon R and the Swift can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. Customers of the Alto 800 and Eeco can avail discounts in the form of a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500 each. Discounts on the Dzire are limited to a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. There are no discounts on the new Brezza or the Ertiga.

Nexa

Under the Nexa range, the Maruti Suzuki S-cross is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 22,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Ciaz is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers for the XL6 or the new Baleno.