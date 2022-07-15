CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,438 Views
    India-bound Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut

    - Offered with a six-seat layout

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with CVT gearbox

    While Hyundai India is going on the SUV offensive, the carmaker has just launched an all-new MPV for the Indonesian market called the ‘Stargazer’. This new MPV is equivalent to the Kia Carens sold in India. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Stargazer’s front fascia is inspired by its elder sibling, the Staria, and gets full-width horizontal LED DRLs across the bonnet line. Further down is a front grille with a rectangular pattern flanked by vertically placed LED headlamps. The posterior of the Stargazer gets vertical tail lamps that are adjoined by a light stripe forming an ‘H’. 

    Second Row Seats

    Inside, the Stargazer is available with a six-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row. The feature highlights of the MPV are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and roof-mounted aircon vents for rear passengers. To add to the practicality quotient, there’s a foldable tray behind the driver seat, cup holders, and seatback pockets. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Stargazer is also equipped with ADAS features that include forward-collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance assist. Customers will also have access to Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car features like remote engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, and AC on/off. 

    For the Indonesian market, the Stargazer is powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine which puts out 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a CVT and a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    The arrival of the Hyundai Stargazer to the Indian market is not known yet. However, if it does, the Stargazer will go up against the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster — In pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Stargazer Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Stargazer Rear View
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7195 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7195 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut