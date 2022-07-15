India-bound Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut

- Offered with a six-seat layout

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with CVT gearbox

While Hyundai India is going on the SUV offensive, the carmaker has just launched an all-new MPV for the Indonesian market called the ‘Stargazer’. This new MPV is equivalent to the Kia Carens sold in India.

The Stargazer’s front fascia is inspired by its elder sibling, the Staria, and gets full-width horizontal LED DRLs across the bonnet line. Further down is a front grille with a rectangular pattern flanked by vertically placed LED headlamps. The posterior of the Stargazer gets vertical tail lamps that are adjoined by a light stripe forming an ‘H’.

Inside, the Stargazer is available with a six-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row. The feature highlights of the MPV are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and roof-mounted aircon vents for rear passengers. To add to the practicality quotient, there’s a foldable tray behind the driver seat, cup holders, and seatback pockets.

The new Stargazer is also equipped with ADAS features that include forward-collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance assist. Customers will also have access to Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car features like remote engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, and AC on/off.

For the Indonesian market, the Stargazer is powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine which puts out 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a CVT and a six-speed manual gearbox.

The arrival of the Hyundai Stargazer to the Indian market is not known yet. However, if it does, the Stargazer will go up against the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta.