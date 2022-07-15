CarWale
    2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster — In pictures

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    319 Views
    2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Roadster — In pictures

    The exclusive Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the last-of-its-kind Lamborghini to arrive with the legendary naturally aspirated V12 mill and is also the last hurrah to the flagship Aventador. In fact, the Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made. The Italian supercar marque introduced the first Aventador Ultimae in India in its Roadster version. Notably, Lamborghini will be creating only 600 units of the Aventador Ultimae worldwide, including 350 Coupé and 250 Roadster models. Here is a picture gallery highlighting the aesthetics of the majestic Aventador Ultimae Roadster.

    Lamborghini Left Side View

    The Design

    The Aventador Ultimae Roadster that has arrived in New Delhi, comes with a vivid Solid Giallo Augo paint job. It also features a slender orange stripe running across the lower body parts, such as the front splitter, door panels, rear diffuser fins, and the two exhaust tips. In addition, the front and rear brake callipers are painted in flashy orange too.

    Lamborghini Wheel

    The Aventador Ultimae Roadster further gets exposed carbon fibre parts, such as a new front bumper, removable roof, side skirts, and rear bumper. Whereas, the 20-inch and 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively, get glossy black paint.

    Lamborghini Front View

    This final-edition Aventador retains the overall design of the Aventador, except for the unique front and rear bumpers, which distinguish it from other Aventador models.

    Lamborghini Front Logo

    Besides this, every Ultimae model features a metal plaque inside, for instance, ‘Aventador Ultimae Roadster, 0 of 250’.

    Lamborghini Left Side View

    Then, it gets the Y-shaped daytime driving lights, Y-shaped taillamps, enormous air vents behind the doors, and two circular exhaust tips below the rear lights. In a nutshell, the Aventador Ultimae looks appealing from every conceivable angle.

    Lamborghini Rear View

    The Cockpit

    Inside, the black cockpit draped in Alcantara has the signature ‘Y’ motif on the dashboard, door panels, and carbon fibre bucket seats. Even the seats feature large Y-shaped motifs on the backrest and seating area. 

    Lamborghini Dashboard

    Other features include a large driver display, aircraft-inspired switches on the centre console, and a small infotainment touchscreen.

    Lamborghini Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Matching the exterior, the interior gets yellow stripes on the seats, door panels, and dashboard. In fact, the seat bolsters, too, feature the Ultimae lettering in yellow. Meanwhile, the seats and door panels come in orange stitching.

    Lamborghini Front Row Seats

    The Powertrain

    Lamborghini has bestowed the Aventador Ultimae with a transparent bonnet giving a delightful view of the 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated, V12 petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It generates 770bhp and 720Nm of torque, with zero to 100kmph in a staggering 2.8 seconds.

    Lamborghini Engine Shot
