Citroen C3 arrives at dealerships; launch later this month

Citroen India opened pre-bookings of the C3 hatchback earlier this month. Now, ahead of the launch and price announcement that will take place on 20 July, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

The new Citroen C3 will be available in two variants including Live and Feel. Customers will be able to choose from four mono-tone and six dual-tone colours. Rivals to the model will include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Nissan Magnite.

Powertrain options on the 2022 Citroen C3 include a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit respectively. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency figures of the model have been revealed too.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Citroen C3 include split headlamps, dual slat chrome grille, squared tail lights, dual-tone bumpers, silver skid plates, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a digital instrument console.

