New Citroen C3 fuel efficiency details revealed; launch next month

- The India-spec Citroen C3 was recently unveiled

- Pre-bookings of the model will begin on 1 July

Citroen C3 Introduction

Citroen recently pulled the covers off the India-spec C3, pre-bookings of which are scheduled to begin next month. The French carmaker is set to launch the model in India on 20 July, details of which are available here.

Citroen C3 engine options

The new Citroen C3 will be available with two powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA motor and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill. The former, which will be paired to a five-speed manual unit, will produce 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter, mated to a six-speed manual unit, will produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. Citroen will not offer an automatic transmission with the C3 at launch.

Citroen C3 fuel efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2022 Citroen C3 1.2-litre NA unit will return 19.8kmpl. Similarly, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit of the model is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19.4kmpl. The model will be available in 10 colours and two variants, all the details and variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Citroen C3 feature highlights

Feature highlights of the upcoming Citroen C3 include split headlamps, the signature two-slat chrome grille with the Citroen logo, silver skid plates, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, squared tail lights, dual-tone interior theme, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and leatherette seats.