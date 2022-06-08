Citroen C3: Variants explained

Citroen India will begin accepting bookings for the C3 from 1 July, followed by the price announcement of the model on 20 July. The carmaker recently unveiled the car, and our review of the same will be up at 12pm on 15 June, 2022.

Powering the 2022 Citroen C3 will be two engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. The former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter will be tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, and you can read all about it here.

The new Citroen C3 will be available in four mono-tone and six dual-tone colours including Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum Grey with Zesty orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, and Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof. Also on offer will be two interior trims including Anodized Orange and Anodized Grey. Customers can choose from two variants including Live and Feel. The following are the variant-wise features of the Citroen C3.

Citroen C3 Live

Body-coloured front and rear bumpers

Halogen headlamps

Full wheel covers

Glossy black ORVMs

Black upholstery

Satin chrome accents for gear knob and AC controls

Black AC vent surrounds

Roof antenna

Manual AC

Front power windows

Manually-adjustable ORVMs

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Dual-tone roof (optional)

Citroen C3 Feel

Glossy black roof rails

Wheel arch cladding

Front skid plate

Satin chrome accents for inside door handles, AC vents, and steering wheel

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Rear power windows

Remote keyless entry

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt-adjustable steering

Parcel tray

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Dual-tone roof (standard)