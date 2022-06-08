CarWale
    Citroen C3: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    575 Views
    Citroen India will begin accepting bookings for the C3 from 1 July, followed by the price announcement of the model on 20 July. The carmaker recently unveiled the car, and our review of the same will be up at 12pm on 15 June, 2022.

    Powering the 2022 Citroen C3 will be two engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. The former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter will be tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently revealed, and you can read all about it here.

    The new Citroen C3 will be available in four mono-tone and six dual-tone colours including Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum Grey with Zesty orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, and Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof. Also on offer will be two interior trims including Anodized Orange and Anodized Grey. Customers can choose from two variants including Live and Feel. The following are the variant-wise features of the Citroen C3.

    Citroen C3 Live

    Body-coloured front and rear bumpers

    Halogen headlamps

    Full wheel covers

    Glossy black ORVMs

    Black upholstery

    Satin chrome accents for gear knob and AC controls

    Black AC vent surrounds

    Roof antenna

    Manual AC

    Front power windows

    Manually-adjustable ORVMs

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Dual-tone roof (optional)

    Citroen C3 Feel

    Glossy black roof rails

    Wheel arch cladding

    Front skid plate

    Satin chrome accents for inside door handles, AC vents, and steering wheel

    10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Rear power windows

    Remote keyless entry

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Parcel tray

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Dual-tone roof (standard)

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

