CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura in July 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    323 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura in July 2022

    A few Hyundai dealers in India are offering discounts on select models in their product range in July 2022. These benefits can be availed as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The CNG variants of the aforementioned models are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Discounts on the 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on models such as the i20, Verna, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. The company recently unveiled the India-spec new Tucson, which will be launched in India later this month.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser reveals AllGrip technology

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7191 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7191 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura in July 2022