Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura in July 2022

A few Hyundai dealers in India are offering discounts on select models in their product range in July 2022. These benefits can be availed as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The CNG variants of the aforementioned models are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on models such as the i20, Verna, Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. The company recently unveiled the India-spec new Tucson, which will be launched in India later this month.