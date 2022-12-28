Top Cars to debut in 2023: five-door Jimny, Innova Hycross, Baleno SUV and Nissan X-Trail

2022 is done, and boy did it go by quickly. That should come as no surprise, given how 2020 and 2021 were a bit up and down in the running, especially for the auto industry. Well, as they say, the past is the past, today is a gift and tomorrow is a mystery, and that mystery is what we are going to decode for you in the form of new cars for 2023.

Maruti Jimny five-door

We begin with one of the most hotly anticipated cars for 2023, a five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The three-door one has been on sale since 2018 and is quite popular around the world for its compact and old-school boxy SUV looks. Well, it is coming finally and will be one of the highlights of the Maruti Suzuki stall at the 2023 Auto Expo. It’s expected to make use of the 1.5-litre K-Series engine and debut Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro 4WD system for the Indian market.

Baleno SUV

The next big launch from Maruti will be a Baleno-based SUV that will also debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. It’s going to be based on the same platform as the Baleno, using the same 1.2-litre K-Series engine, and is expected to share its cabin and feature list with the second-generation hatchback. This Baleno-based SUV will fill in below the second-generation Brezza and will get major competition from not just the Punch and the C3 but also from Hyundai’s small SUV.

New Verna

Hyundai’s long-running sedan will move up a notch with a new generation that will arrive post the launch of their new compact SUV. It will get longer, and wider and be fitted with a more powerful 1.5-litre 160bhp petrol engine. This Verna will also be the third Hyundai model in India to be equipped with ADAS technology. Sedans today don’t have the segment weight they once did but still have a special place among second and third-generation car owners and that’s probably what Hyundai is looking to capture. Think of it as Hyundai taking the fight to the fifth-generation City and City e: HEV, punch for punch.

Hyundai's Tata Punch rival

The next big hitter from Hyundai will be a compact SUV to take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and the upcoming Baleno-based SUV from Maruti Suzuki. For a long time, we all thought it was going to be an Indianised version of the quirky-looking Casper crossover but now we know it is going to be an SUV based on the same platform as the Grand i10 and is expected to share much of its powertrain range, cabin and features with the automaker’s B-segment hatchback.

MG Hector and Hector Plus facelift

One lakh MG Hector models have rolled off their production lines from the Halol plant since they began operation in 2019, and now there’s going to be a new one for the Indian market. It will launch here on the fifth of January, 2023 and gets a revised cabin, mildly revised exterior design language and for the first time, ADAS technology.

Honda D-SUV

The Honda City has been a storied nameplate in India for the last 25 years it is among only one of five brand names in our market to exist for such a long time and now with the City e: HEV, the car has come into the modern generation too. But Honda needs an SUV, one that will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector,s which it is bringing in 2023.

Kia Seltos FL

Kia’s opening batsman for India will get a major refresh for 2023. This update includes a new fascia and colour schemes, a new design for the alloy wheels and for the tail lamps. Kia has also completely revamped the cabin in terms of design and elements, and of course this vehicle too will be equipped with ADAS technology when it is launched. Word on the street is that Kia will replace the 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol with a 160bhp 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol. Along with this engine, it is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan’s second major vehicle under its new plan for India will be the X-Trail SUV that’s been confirmed for a 2023 launch. It’s a rival to the Hyundai Tucson and will be offered in India with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid technology. What’s more, it will get ADAS, connected car technology and be the first vehicle among its rivals to offer both two-row and three-row seating options.

Toyota Innova Hycross

A new-generation Toyota, and this time it is a hybrid. It has an SUV-like design, connected car technology, ADAS, and a worthy rear seat package. We have already checked it out during the unveiling, driven it and examined all its features in detail, the links to which you can find in the description below. The important part of this is now for Toyota to reveal prices, which we believe they will do at the 2023 Auto Expo. We expect a range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for the fully loaded hybrid-ADAS-enabled version.

The Innova Hycross has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 18.30 lakh.

Safari and Harrier facelift

The last two cars on our list are facelifts for the Tata Safari and Harrier. The Indian automaker’s flagship SUVs have been due for an update for a while now. There were rumours of a petrol engine in the works, but it is expected that Tata will, continue with the 2.0-litre diesel for now. The cabin is expected to get a major revamp, and the duo are expected to get ADAS technology, which Tata will reveal at the 2023 Auto Expo.