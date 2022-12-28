CarWale

    Top Cars to debut in 2023: five-door Jimny, Innova Hycross, Baleno SUV and Nissan X-Trail

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    806 Views
    Top Cars to debut in 2023: five-door Jimny, Innova Hycross, Baleno SUV and Nissan X-Trail

    2022 is done, and boy did it go by quickly. That should come as no surprise, given how 2020 and 2021 were a bit up and down in the running, especially for the auto industry. Well, as they say, the past is the past, today is a gift and tomorrow is a mystery, and that mystery is what we are going to decode for you in the form of new cars for 2023.  

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti Jimny five-door

    We begin with one of the most hotly anticipated cars for 2023, a five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The three-door one has been on sale since 2018 and is quite popular around the world for its compact and old-school boxy SUV looks. Well, it is coming finally and will be one of the highlights of the Maruti Suzuki stall at the 2023 Auto Expo. It’s expected to make use of the 1.5-litre K-Series engine and debut Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro 4WD system for the Indian market. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Baleno SUV

    The next big launch from Maruti will be a Baleno-based SUV that will also debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. It’s going to be based on the same platform as the Baleno, using the same 1.2-litre K-Series engine, and is expected to share its cabin and feature list with the second-generation hatchback. This Baleno-based SUV will fill in below the second-generation Brezza and will get major competition from not just the Punch and the C3 but also from Hyundai’s small SUV.   

    Right Front Three Quarter

    New Verna

    Hyundai’s long-running sedan will move up a notch with a new generation that will arrive post the launch of their new compact SUV. It will get longer, and wider and be fitted with a more powerful 1.5-litre 160bhp petrol engine. This Verna will also be the third Hyundai model in India to be equipped with ADAS technology. Sedans today don’t have the segment weight they once did but still have a special place among second and third-generation car owners and that’s probably what Hyundai is looking to capture. Think of it as Hyundai taking the fight to the fifth-generation City and City e: HEV, punch for punch.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai's Tata Punch rival

    The next big hitter from Hyundai will be a compact SUV to take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and the upcoming Baleno-based SUV from Maruti Suzuki. For a long time, we all thought it was going to be an Indianised version of the quirky-looking Casper crossover but now we know it is going to be an SUV based on the same platform as the Grand i10 and is expected to share much of its powertrain range, cabin and features with the automaker’s B-segment hatchback. 

    Right Side View

    MG Hector and Hector Plus facelift

    One lakh MG Hector models have rolled off their production lines from the Halol plant since they began operation in 2019, and now there’s going to be a new one for the Indian market. It will launch here on the fifth of January, 2023 and gets a revised cabin, mildly revised exterior design language and for the first time, ADAS technology.

    Front Badge

    Honda D-SUV

    The Honda City has been a storied nameplate in India for the last 25 years it is among only one of five brand names in our market to exist for such a long time and now with the City e: HEV, the car has come into the modern generation too. But Honda needs an SUV, one that will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector,s which it is bringing in 2023.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos FL

    Kia’s opening batsman for India will get a major refresh for 2023. This update includes a new fascia and colour schemes, a new design for the alloy wheels and for the tail lamps. Kia has also completely revamped the cabin in terms of design and elements, and of course this vehicle too will be equipped with ADAS technology when it is launched. Word on the street is that Kia will replace the 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol with a 160bhp 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol. Along with this engine, it is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre NA petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan’s second major vehicle under its new plan for India will be the X-Trail SUV that’s been confirmed for a 2023 launch. It’s a rival to the Hyundai Tucson and will be offered in India with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid technology. What’s more, it will get ADAS, connected car technology and be the first vehicle among its rivals to offer both two-row and three-row seating options.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    A new-generation Toyota, and this time it is a hybrid. It has an SUV-like design, connected car technology, ADAS, and a worthy rear seat package. We have already checked it out during the unveiling, driven it and examined all its features in detail, the links to which you can find in the description below. The important part of this is now for Toyota to reveal prices, which we believe they will do at the 2023 Auto Expo. We expect a range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for the fully loaded hybrid-ADAS-enabled version.

    The Innova Hycross has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 18.30 lakh.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Safari and Harrier facelift

    The last two cars on our list are facelifts for the Tata Safari and Harrier. The Indian automaker’s flagship SUVs have been due for an update for a while now. There were rumours of a petrol engine in the works, but it is expected that Tata will, continue with the 2.0-litre diesel for now. The cabin is expected to get a major revamp, and the duo are expected to get ADAS technology, which Tata will reveal at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 metaverse — All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4656 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team20 May 2019
    4169 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar XF

    Jaguar XF

    ₹ 71.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.03 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.08 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.89 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4656 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team20 May 2019
    4169 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top Cars to debut in 2023: five-door Jimny, Innova Hycross, Baleno SUV and Nissan X-Trail