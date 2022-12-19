CarWale

    Hyundai’s India-bound Tata Punch rival spotted

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,418 Views
    Hyundai’s India-bound Tata Punch rival spotted

    - Hyundai micro-SUV could arrive in H2 2023

    - The model will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

    Hyundai has commenced testing its micro-SUV which is expected to arrive in the Indian market in the second half of 2023. New spy images taken in Korea give us our first look at the model that will be positioned below the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the brand’s India line-up.

    Front View

    As seen in the spy shots, the Hyundai micro-SUV features a split headlamp design with an H-shaped LED DRL unit at the top and a projector unit on the bumper below. Also on offer will be a cascading design grille and a wide air dam. On either side, the model will get black roof rails, dual-tone wheels, and a blacked-out B-pillar. The micro-SUV could also get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, Hyundai’s micro-SUV is likely to come equipped with a faux skid plate, squared tail lights, a bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a raked windshield. Inside, the model gets a single-pane sunroof. We can expect a few more features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, digital-analogue instrument console, rear AC vents, and more.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Hyundai micro-SUV, which will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, could be powered by a range of powertrains such as a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A CNG variant cannot be ruled out at the moment. Expect a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit to be available in the transmission department. Once launched, the Hyundai micro-SUV will rival the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be unveiled in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Top EVs in India with the highest ARAI-certified range

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7766 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Dec 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7766 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai’s India-bound Tata Punch rival spotted