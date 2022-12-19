Hyundai’s India-bound Tata Punch rival spotted

- Hyundai micro-SUV could arrive in H2 2023

- The model will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

Hyundai has commenced testing its micro-SUV which is expected to arrive in the Indian market in the second half of 2023. New spy images taken in Korea give us our first look at the model that will be positioned below the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the brand’s India line-up.

As seen in the spy shots, the Hyundai micro-SUV features a split headlamp design with an H-shaped LED DRL unit at the top and a projector unit on the bumper below. Also on offer will be a cascading design grille and a wide air dam. On either side, the model will get black roof rails, dual-tone wheels, and a blacked-out B-pillar. The micro-SUV could also get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

At the rear, Hyundai’s micro-SUV is likely to come equipped with a faux skid plate, squared tail lights, a bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a raked windshield. Inside, the model gets a single-pane sunroof. We can expect a few more features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, digital-analogue instrument console, rear AC vents, and more.

The Hyundai micro-SUV, which will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, could be powered by a range of powertrains such as a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A CNG variant cannot be ruled out at the moment. Expect a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit to be available in the transmission department. Once launched, the Hyundai micro-SUV will rival the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.

Image Source