Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled in the country

- Will be the second EV offering from Hyundai India after the Kona Electric

Hyundai India is all set to pull the covers off the India-spec Ioniq 5 tomorrow. The model, which will be locally assembled in India, will rival the Kia EV6 and BYD Atto 3. Bookings for the EV will also commence across the country tomorrow.

In terms of exterior design, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature all LED lighting, 20-inch ‘parametric jewel’ alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a blanked-off grille, and A-pillar-mounted ORVMs. The model will be based on the E-GMP platform which is the same underpinning as that of the Kia EV6.

Inside, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a sliding centre console, a large single-piece console that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and relaxation function.

Globally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs including a 58kWh unit and a 72.6kWh unit in RWD and AWD formats respectively. The India-spec model though is confirmed to have a range of 412km on a single charge. Since the carmaker will locally assemble the model here in India, expect the Ioniq 5 to be priced fairly lower than its distant sibling, the EV6.