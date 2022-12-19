CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    841 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled in the country

    - Will be the second EV offering from Hyundai India after the Kona Electric

    Hyundai India is all set to pull the covers off the India-spec Ioniq 5 tomorrow. The model, which will be locally assembled in India, will rival the Kia EV6 and BYD Atto 3. Bookings for the EV will also commence across the country tomorrow.

    In terms of exterior design, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature all LED lighting, 20-inch ‘parametric jewel’ alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a blanked-off grille, and A-pillar-mounted ORVMs. The model will be based on the E-GMP platform which is the same underpinning as that of the Kia EV6.

    Inside, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a sliding centre console, a large single-piece console that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and relaxation function.

    Globally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs including a 58kWh unit and a 72.6kWh unit in RWD and AWD formats respectively. The India-spec model though is confirmed to have a range of 412km on a single charge. Since the carmaker will locally assemble the model here in India, expect the Ioniq 5 to be priced fairly lower than its distant sibling, the EV6.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD India opens a new showroom in Lucknow
     Next 
    Hyundai’s India-bound Tata Punch rival spotted

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7766 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Dec 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7766 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be unveiled in India tomorrow