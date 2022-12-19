CarWale

    BYD India opens a new showroom in Lucknow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    483 Views
    - BYD plans to open 53 dealerships by the end of next year

    - The company will be present at the 2023 Auto Expo

    BYD inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The showroom, run and managed by Speed BYD, is located at Faizabad Road. The company plans to have a network of 53 dealerships by the end of 2023.

    Speed BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles for consumers in Uttar Pradesh. Spread across an area of 8,000 square feet, the dealership’s 3S facility features service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of the first passenger car dealership in Lucknow with Speed BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Lucknow market. We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation. The state has immense potential to become a hub of auto and electric vehicle industries, with both primary and spare equipment manufacturing units. We are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”

