    Maruti Jimny five-door spotted undisguised ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo

    - The model could be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

    Ahead of its world debut that is expected to take place at the 2023 Auto Expo next month, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door variant has been spotted during what could be a high altitude test or even a TVC shoot.

    As seen in the spy shots, the completely undisguised five-door Maruti Jimny is fairly larger in length when compared to its three-door sibling. The five-door model though, retains the design elements from the three-door version, which includes chunky wheel cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, bumper-mounted tail lights and number plate recess, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs.

    A closer look at the interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door variant reveals circular AC vents, a black dashboard, and adjustable headrests for the second row. Elsewhere, the model is expected to come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Suzuki Connect telematics, a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and steering-mounted controls.

    Under the hood, Maruti is likely to equip the five-door Jimny with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, and reports suggest that unlike most models from the range that now have a K12C unit, this SUV could receive the older K12B motor. Transmission options are expected to arrive in the form of a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. Once launched, the 2023 Maruti Jimny five-door will rival the five-door Force Gurkha and five-door Mahindra Thar.

