Ford GT Mk IV is a track-only 800bhp swansong

- Limited to just 67 units

- Hand-built at Multimatic facility in Ontario

Ford has finally pulled the plug on their flagship supercar in a fitting swansong. Called the GT Mk IV, the last hurrah of the GT name is the track-only version which will be limited to just 67 units – a nod to the original GT that won the 1967 Le Mans.

Powering the Mk IV is a specially engineered EcoBoost producing ‘more than 800 horsepower’. The standard GT uses a 3.5-litre V6, but this one is expected to have a higher displacement. Other hardware special to the Mk IV is a race transmission, a longer wheelbase, and a carbon fibre ‘long tail’ body. It also features Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension setup.

Being a track-only tool, the Mk IV GT has no physical headlamps, but it does have aggressive aero splitters at the front and a large wing at the back. The stretched chassis also provides a unique stance to the Mk IV. Even the side intake is increased in size and the Formula 1-like wheel hub cover makes the track-only status even more apparent.

The GT Mk IV will have a base price of 1.7 million USD, and even if you are an interested customer, it will be Ford who will hand-pick each of the 67 clientele who will take deliveries late next year.