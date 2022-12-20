CarWale

    Ford GT Mk IV is a track-only 800bhp swansong

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    601 Views
    Ford GT Mk IV is a track-only 800bhp swansong

    -         Limited to just 67 units

    -         Hand-built at Multimatic facility in Ontario

    Ford has finally pulled the plug on their flagship supercar in a fitting swansong. Called the GT Mk IV, the last hurrah of the GT name is the track-only version which will be limited to just 67 units – a nod to the original GT that won the 1967 Le Mans.

    Ford Right Side View

    Powering the Mk IV is a specially engineered EcoBoost producing ‘more than 800 horsepower’. The standard GT uses a 3.5-litre V6, but this one is expected to have a higher displacement. Other hardware special to the Mk IV is a race transmission, a longer wheelbase, and a carbon fibre ‘long tail’ body. It also features Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension setup.

    Ford Right Rear Three Quarter

    Being a track-only tool, the Mk IV GT has no physical headlamps, but it does have aggressive aero splitters at the front and a large wing at the back. The stretched chassis also provides a unique stance to the Mk IV. Even the side intake is increased in size and the Formula 1-like wheel hub cover makes the track-only status even more apparent.

    Ford Front View

    The GT Mk IV will have a base price of 1.7 million USD, and even if you are an interested customer, it will be Ford who will hand-pick each of the 67 clientele who will take deliveries late next year.

    Ford Right Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki to unveil 2 new SUVs at 2023 Auto Expo
     Next 
    Maruti Jimny five-door spotted undisguised ahead of debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 May 2018
    5839 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Dec 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 May 2018
    5839 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford GT Mk IV is a track-only 800bhp swansong