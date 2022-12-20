CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki to unveil 2 new SUVs at 2023 Auto Expo

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki to unveil 2 new SUVs at 2023 Auto Expo

    - Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno-based SUV to be showcased

    - Will also showcase an electric SUV concept

    With the 2023 Auto Expo just around the corner, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will unveil two new SUVs at the upcoming auto expo. Alongside the SUVs, the automaker will also showcase a new electric SUV concept and a flex-fuel-powered Wagon R. Here, let us look at which two new SUVs will make it to the Indian market and will be sold alongside the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki had showcased the three-door Jimny SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, the SUV was displayed to gauge consumer interest and was never launched in the country. Now, after a hiatus of almost three years, Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, this time it’s the five-door version of the Jimny that will not just be showcased but also launched in India in the coming months. The Jimny is most likely to be powered by a 100bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Coupe SUV

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in the country in February this year. Taking the recipe of the popular hatchback, the recent spy shots suggest that the Baleno-based coupe SUV will have a sloping roofline and probably higher ground clearance. While not much is known about this SUV, it can be said that it will be retailed through Nexa outlets and will sit above the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and will help to strengthen the brand’s SUV portfolio. 

    Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For over four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology-driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable, and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototypes, and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

    Ford GT Mk IV is a track-only 800bhp swansong

