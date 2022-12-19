Top EVs in India with the highest ARAI-certified range

Introduction

Electric cars are gaining popularity and credibility in India, as more and more manufacturers introduce their offerings in the electric vehicle market. Aside from the high price and limited charging infrastructure, potential buyers are most concerned about range anxiety.

Now, EVs are still relatively new in the Indian market, and while the technology is rapidly evolving, there is still a long way to go. However, there are a few cars that help ease buyers’ range anxiety by providing a maximum range. Here is a list of the top seven EVs in the Indian market with the highest ARAI-certified range.

7. Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV was launched in August 2021 and received a minor update in November 2022. The budget EV is currently available at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in four variants with a 26kWh battery pack and is powered by a single electric motor that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. On a full charge, the ARAI-certified range of this electric sedan is 315km.

6. Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors already had the Nexon EV on the market, which was the Indian company's first electric vehicle. In addition to that, Tata introduced the Tata Nexon EV Max in May 2022, a long-range version of its existing electric compact SUV. It comes in two models, both with a 40.5kWh battery pack.The motor produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, and the Tata Nexon EV Max's claimed ARAI range is 437km. Furthermore, the compact electric SUV comes with two charging options: 3.3kW and 7.2kW.

5. Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the country's first mass-market electric vehicles. This EV from the Korean automaker is priced at Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants. It is powered by a single motor setup with a 39.2kWh battery, producing 134bhp and 395Nm of torque. The Hyundai Kona Electric has an ARAI-certified range of 452km.

4. Jaguar i-Pace

The Jaguar i-Pace is Jaguar's only electric model in India. It is available in the market for Rs 1.08 crore (ex-showroom), with three variants to choose from. Two electric motors with a 90kWh battery pack power the i-Pace, producing a combined output of 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. It has AWD and can go from 0 to 100 mph in 4.8 seconds. This EV has a maximum ARAI-certified range of 470km on a single charge.

3. BYD Atto 3

BYD introduced its second electric vehicle, the Atto 3, in India in November 2022, with a single variant priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV has 201bhp and 310Nm of torque power delivery with a 60.48kWh battery pack and a single motor setup. The ARAI-certified range of this Chinese automaker's electric SUV is 521km.

2. Kia EV6

Kia introduced the EV6 to the Indian market through the CBU route, and the vehicle quickly became a bestseller. The electric crossover is priced at Rs. 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants. The EV6 has a 77.4kWh battery pack and is available in RWD and AWD configurations. The former produces 223bhp and 350Nm of torque. The AWD version, on the other hand, produces 320.5bhp and 605Nm of torque. The Kia EV6 recently received an ARAI-certified range of 708km, making it one of the most value-for-money offerings in this price segment.

1. Mercedes EQS

Mercedes-Benz India introduced the EQS 580 4Matic in India in a single variant with prices starting at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). A dual electric motor setup and a 107.8kWh battery pack power the EQS 580 4Matic. These motors generate 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. The electric sedan is capable of rapid charging at 200kW DC. Furthermore, it has an ARAI-certified range of 857km, which is the highest for any EV currently on sale in India.