Skoda at the 2020 Auto Expo– A recap

Introduction

We are now less than a month away from India's largest auto show, the 2023 Auto Expo. The Auto Expo will be returning in 2023 after a three-year extended break. As the automobile industry advanced quickly, a lot has changed over the years.

Many car manufacturers participated in the 2020 Auto Expo to display their concept models, production-ready vehicles, and new product launches. One of them was Skoda India which displayed its current and upcoming vehicle lineup. Here's a quick rundown of what all Skoda had at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Skoda India's stall at the 2020 Auto Expo featured five models making their India debut. The Octavia RS245, Karoq, Superb facelift, Rapid BS6, Kodiaq, and the Vision IN concept SUV were all on display.

Skoda Octavia RS245, Skoda Rapid, and Superb facelift

The Octavia RS245 was unveiled at the expo for Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker brought the premium sedan, which was limited to only 200 units, here via the CBU route.

During the event, the brand also unveiled the Rapid BS6 update with Monte Carlo and Matte edition, as well as the Superb facelift in L&K and Sportline trim with cosmetic overhauls.

Skoda Karoq

Skoda developed the Karoq as part of its 'India 2.0' project, which was based on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform. It arrived in India via CBU, with one variant priced at Rs 29.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda later pulled the plug on this SUV in the Indian market because it did not perform as anticipated.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq was introduced with a new engine at the heart after Skoda decided to discontinue diesel mills. The new Kodiaq was powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with 188bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission with AWD.

Skoda Vision IN becomes Kushaq

The Vision IN concept based on the new MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project was the biggest highlight and a turning point for Skoda India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The now Skoda Kushaq was showcased at the Auto Expo as the ‘Vision IN’, wherein it had a production-ready look but still had the concept elements in its design language inside out. Skoda Kushaq was later launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle is currently offered in two engine options, including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit can be had as options with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre versions, respectively.

Skoda has also introduced the Skoda Slavia to the Indian market in Feb 2022. The mid-size sedan shares the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq. In fact, it gets the same engine and transmission options as its larger SUV sibling.