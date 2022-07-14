CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser reveals AllGrip technology

    Aditya Nadkarni

    883 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara new teaser reveals AllGrip technology

    - The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be unveiled on 20 July

    - The model will get the brand’s signature 4WD system

    Maruti Suzuki continues to release new teasers of the 2022 Grand Vitara before the model is officially unveiled next week. The new teaser shared by the brand gives us a fresh look at the exterior design as well as the introduction of a new feature.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the teaser, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come equipped with AllGrip, which is essentially a 4WD system from the carmaker. The teaser video also shows the front and rear profile of the mid-size SUV, revealing some key details.

    Up-front, the 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will feature LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille with a single slat and chrome inserts, a wide air dam, a secondary headlight section on the front bumper, an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED tail lights, a two piece LED light bar on the boot lid, Grand Vitara lettering, and the AllGrip badging.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rear View

    Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid motors. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The model, which will be sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships, will be offered in two variants.

