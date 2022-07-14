CarWale
    New-gen Honda CR-V unveiled globally

    Jay Shah

    - Fresh exterior styling and revamped cabin

    - Gets hybrid powertrain mills

    At the front, the CR-V gets a clean layout with the long bonnet sloping down to the dominating massive grille that is flanked by single-unit LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. There’s no fancy split headlamp setup and the front bumpers get centre air inlets and an L-shaped element on either end. This new-gen CR-V has also grown in size. To be precise, the SUV is longer by 69mm and has an increased wheelbase of 40mm. 

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    A single body line on the side adjoins the fore and rear light clusters and the circular wheel arches house the 18-inch/19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The posterior holds the signature vertical tail lamps that are now slimmer. Besides that, the protruding roof spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and silver skid plates complete the modern and sophisticated exterior styling. 

    Honda Dashboard

    Speaking of the interior, it’s a typical Honda affair with an all-black theme and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard. The multi-functional steering wheel controls the digital driver’s display while the dual-zone automatic climate control can be accessed using the classic physical knobs. 

    Honda Front Row Seats

    The new CR-V is also equipped with Honda Sensing which is the carmaker’s speak for ADAS features. The SUV comes loaded with a blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, traffic sign recognition, and lane-keep assist. 

    Honda Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    In terms of powertrain, the new Honda CR-V is available with two options for the global market. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 190bhp and 243Nm of torque while the other is a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. 

    Honda Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the chances of the new Honda CR-V coming to India are slim, Honda Cars India recently launched the Honda City hybrid in the country with a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about it, you can read our detailed driving review of the new Honda City Hybrid

