CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 MG ZS EV facelift registers over 5,000 unit sales since launch

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    592 Views
    2022 MG ZS EV facelift registers over 5,000 unit sales since launch

    - MG ZS EV facelift was launched in March 2022

    - MG accumulates over 1,000 unit bookings for the ZS EV per month 

    Earlier in March, MG Motor India launched the ZS EV facelift in the country. Since launch, the 2022 ZS EV has registered sales of over 5,000 units. Until now, MG Motor has witnessed monthly bookings of over 1,000 units. The updated model is available in Excite and Exclusive variant options. 

    The MG ZS EV facelift is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack which generates 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. On a single charge, the vehicle has claimed a driving range of 461kms. Slow charging can be done from zero to 100 per cent in nine hours via a 7.4kW charger. On the other hand, the 50kW charger offers zero to 80 per cent charge in just 60 minutes. 

    In addition to new styling elements, the 2022 MG ZS EV offers features like a dual-pane panoramic skyroof, digital Bluetooth key, rear-drive assist, 360-degree camera, hill descent control, and i-SMART with over 75 connected car features. The company recently launched ‘MG Charge’, where 1000 AC fast chargers will be installed at residential localities across India. Further, MG Motor has also partnered with companies like Fortum, Delta, eChargeBays, Exicom, Electreefi, and Tata Power to introduce DC and AC fast chargers in the country.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5424 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 27.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 32.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 29.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5424 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 MG ZS EV facelift registers over 5,000 unit sales since launch