2022 MG ZS EV facelift registers over 5,000 unit sales since launch

- MG ZS EV facelift was launched in March 2022

- MG accumulates over 1,000 unit bookings for the ZS EV per month

Earlier in March, MG Motor India launched the ZS EV facelift in the country. Since launch, the 2022 ZS EV has registered sales of over 5,000 units. Until now, MG Motor has witnessed monthly bookings of over 1,000 units. The updated model is available in Excite and Exclusive variant options.

The MG ZS EV facelift is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack which generates 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. On a single charge, the vehicle has claimed a driving range of 461kms. Slow charging can be done from zero to 100 per cent in nine hours via a 7.4kW charger. On the other hand, the 50kW charger offers zero to 80 per cent charge in just 60 minutes.

In addition to new styling elements, the 2022 MG ZS EV offers features like a dual-pane panoramic skyroof, digital Bluetooth key, rear-drive assist, 360-degree camera, hill descent control, and i-SMART with over 75 connected car features. The company recently launched ‘MG Charge’, where 1000 AC fast chargers will be installed at residential localities across India. Further, MG Motor has also partnered with companies like Fortum, Delta, eChargeBays, Exicom, Electreefi, and Tata Power to introduce DC and AC fast chargers in the country.