2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled – All you need to know

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has been officially unveiled in India. Bookings for the new model will commence on 18 July, followed by the launch on 4 August. The new model will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, Hyundai claims that the new Tucson will get 29 first and best-in-segment features.

Exterior

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gets significant styling upgrades over its predecessor and is created along the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The dark chrome parametric grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs looks fresh and modern. Further, the SUV gets LED MFR headlamps and a new skid plate on the bumper.

The sporty side profile is highlighted by Z-shaped character lines and angular wheel arches. The side profile is accentuated by 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,630mm, a width of 1,865mm, and a height of 1,665mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,755mm and offers a turning radius of 5.9m.

As for the rear, it gets connecting LED taillights, a rear spoiler with an LED high-mount stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, and a concealed rear wiper with a washer.

Interior

The new Tucson gets a premium black and light grey dual-tone theme and leather upholstery. Then there is a new four-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and integrated silver accents on the crashpad and doors along with soft-touch materials to enhance the driving experience. Further, the SUV also offers 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment unit, and a digital instrument cluster. Interestingly, the digital cluster displays personalised themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front and rear parking sensor display, drive mode select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart), and multi-terrain modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).

Engine

Mechanically, the 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine generates 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm. The diesel engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Features

The new Hyundai Tucson is equipped with an interesting set of features like automatic climate control with auto defogger, ventilated and heated front seats, electric parking brake, rain sensing wipers, reclining rear seats, panoramic sunroof, Bose premium sound eight-speaker system, wireless smartphone charger, driver power seat memory function, and remote engine start with smart key.

In terms of safety, the vehicle offers Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability, six airbags, ESP, hill descent control, hill assist control, and all-disc brakes.