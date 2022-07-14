MG ZS EV likely to be offered with a new interior theme

- Exclusive variant could get an Ivory White interior theme

- Deliveries of Excite variant to begin this month

Back in March 2022, MG Motor India introduced the facelift version of the ZS EV. The electric SUV was introduced in Excite and Exclusive variants and the deliveries of the former are expected to begin this month. As per a leaked document, the Exclusive variant that sports an all-black cabin could soon be introduced in a new Ivory colour theme.

Like the MG Astor that is available in Sangria Red, Tuxedo Black, and Ivory colours, the ZS EV comes draped in a completely black theme with silver accents and contrasting red stitching. If introduced, the new Ivory theme will lend the cabin an airier and premium feel. Feature-wise, the ZS EV comes loaded with an electrically-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, rain-sensing wipers, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Besides the expected cosmetic updates, the MG ZS EV will continue with the same 50.3kWh battery pack. The electric motors put out 174bhp and 280Nm of torque with a claimed range of 430km. In fact, we have also driven the 2022 MG ZS EV and to know more about it you can read our first-drive review.

Moreover, MG Motor India will expand its EV portfolio with the introduction of a new budget electric vehicle in early 2023. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom and will be positioned below the ZS EV.