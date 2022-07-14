CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG ZS EV likely to be offered with a new interior theme

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    152 Views
    MG ZS EV likely to be offered with a new interior theme

    - Exclusive variant could get an Ivory White interior theme

    - Deliveries of Excite variant to begin this month

    Back in March 2022, MG Motor India introduced the facelift version of the ZS EV. The electric SUV was introduced in Excite and Exclusive variants and the deliveries of the former are expected to begin this month. As per a leaked document, the Exclusive variant that sports an all-black cabin could soon be introduced in a new Ivory colour theme. 

    MG ZS EV Dashboard

    Like the MG Astor that is available in Sangria Red, Tuxedo Black, and Ivory colours, the ZS EV comes draped in a completely black theme with silver accents and contrasting red stitching. If introduced, the new Ivory theme will lend the cabin an airier and premium feel. Feature-wise, the ZS EV comes loaded with an electrically-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, rain-sensing wipers, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. 

    Besides the expected cosmetic updates, the MG ZS EV will continue with the same 50.3kWh battery pack. The electric motors put out 174bhp and 280Nm of torque with a claimed range of 430km. In fact, we have also driven the 2022 MG ZS EV and to know more about it you can read our first-drive review.

    MG ZS EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moreover, MG Motor India will expand its EV portfolio with the introduction of a new budget electric vehicle in early 2023. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom and will be positioned below the ZS EV. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC available to order in Germany

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5424 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 27.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 32.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 29.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5424 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG ZS EV likely to be offered with a new interior theme