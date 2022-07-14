CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC available to order in Germany

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    231 Views
    India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC available to order in Germany

    - All the powertrains to be hybrid

    - India arrival could be in the coming months

    Unveiled on 1 June, 2022, the brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLC is now available to order in Germany via the brand’s website and dealer partners, with prices starting at 57,631 euros (approximately Rs 46,38,782). Initially, the firm is offering three trims for the market, namely GLC 200 4Matic, GLC 300 4Matic, and GLC 220d 4Matic, while the plug-in hybrid models could be reserved in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch the all-new GLC in India later this year, perhaps during the festive season.

    What is new on the outside?

    The second-generation update has brought revolutionary changes to the GLC, especially the classy and avant-garde design language along with the plush and tech-laden cabin. Besides, it measures 4,716 in length, 2,075mm in width, and 1,640mm in height with an additional 15mm wheelbase, which stands at 2,888mm. The new GLC is longer by 60mm but 4mm shorter than the previous model. In fact, it also comes with a wider track — 6mm and 23mm at the front and rear, respectively.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    Regarding the design, the new sharper headlights, aggressive eyebrow style daytime driving lights, a wider and angular grille, new door-mounted outside view mirrors, triangular-shaped rear lights, and new alloy wheels are some of the highlights of the new GLC.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Rear Three Quarter

    What is new on the inside?

    Drawing inspiration from the flagship S-Class, this new generation GLC features a new MBUX setup with two independent screens. There is a 12.3-inch widescreen driver display and an 11.9-inch centre touchscreen in portrait orientation equipped with a fingerprint scanner and a few switches. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has given it new seats, a new steering wheel, C-Class-inspired air-con vents, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and so on.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Dashboard

    Like the new S-Class and C-Class, the GLC has, too, ditched the classic MBUX trackpad and a few buttons for a wireless charging pad and cubby holders. Not only this, the GLC gets several new features, including as a transparent bonnet.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Front Row Seats

    The new electrified powertrains

    After entering the second-generation, electrification has come into play for the GLC, and it comes in all-hybrid powertrains. For instance, GLC 200, GLC 300, and GLC 220d trim levels come with a mild-hybrid functionality. On the other hand, GLC 300e, GLC 400e, and GLC 300de plug-in hybrid models get up to 100km EV-only travel range with a top speed of 140kmph. In fact, every trim comes equipped with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard equipment.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Kia Seltos facelift spied in India again; front design leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    860 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 73.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 77.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 70.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 73.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 75.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 68.08 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 74.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 70.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 68.83 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    860 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC available to order in Germany