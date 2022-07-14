India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC available to order in Germany

- All the powertrains to be hybrid

- India arrival could be in the coming months

Unveiled on 1 June, 2022, the brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLC is now available to order in Germany via the brand’s website and dealer partners, with prices starting at 57,631 euros (approximately Rs 46,38,782). Initially, the firm is offering three trims for the market, namely GLC 200 4Matic, GLC 300 4Matic, and GLC 220d 4Matic, while the plug-in hybrid models could be reserved in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch the all-new GLC in India later this year, perhaps during the festive season.

What is new on the outside?

The second-generation update has brought revolutionary changes to the GLC, especially the classy and avant-garde design language along with the plush and tech-laden cabin. Besides, it measures 4,716 in length, 2,075mm in width, and 1,640mm in height with an additional 15mm wheelbase, which stands at 2,888mm. The new GLC is longer by 60mm but 4mm shorter than the previous model. In fact, it also comes with a wider track — 6mm and 23mm at the front and rear, respectively.

Regarding the design, the new sharper headlights, aggressive eyebrow style daytime driving lights, a wider and angular grille, new door-mounted outside view mirrors, triangular-shaped rear lights, and new alloy wheels are some of the highlights of the new GLC.

What is new on the inside?

Drawing inspiration from the flagship S-Class, this new generation GLC features a new MBUX setup with two independent screens. There is a 12.3-inch widescreen driver display and an 11.9-inch centre touchscreen in portrait orientation equipped with a fingerprint scanner and a few switches. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has given it new seats, a new steering wheel, C-Class-inspired air-con vents, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and so on.

Like the new S-Class and C-Class, the GLC has, too, ditched the classic MBUX trackpad and a few buttons for a wireless charging pad and cubby holders. Not only this, the GLC gets several new features, including as a transparent bonnet.

The new electrified powertrains

After entering the second-generation, electrification has come into play for the GLC, and it comes in all-hybrid powertrains. For instance, GLC 200, GLC 300, and GLC 220d trim levels come with a mild-hybrid functionality. On the other hand, GLC 300e, GLC 400e, and GLC 300de plug-in hybrid models get up to 100km EV-only travel range with a top speed of 140kmph. In fact, every trim comes equipped with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard equipment.